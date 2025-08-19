Serbian gangster laying low in Spanish party town for years rumbled by false passport fail

A SERBIAN drug trafficker sentenced to four years in prison has been arrested in Spain after being caught with a fake passport.

The man was jailed back in 2016 in his native Serbia but escaped and spent seven years living under the radar on the Lloret de Mar.

He used fake papers for his new life including a bogus Slovakian passport which he used to get a Foreigner Identification Number to enable him to get residency.

READ MORE:

POLICIA LOCAL, LLORET DE MAR

His dodgy passport proved to be his undoing at a Lloret de Mar Policia Local checkpoint where an officer got suspicious about the document’s authenticity.

The fugitive also appeared to nervous during questioning and produced some muddled and contradictory answers about his status

The Policia Nacional were contacted and confirmed the passport was fake.

He was taken to court and charged with document forgery, before being bailed.

The Policia Nacional continued to investigate and experts in facial recognition programmes managed to uncover his real identity.

They discovered an International Arrest Warrant was issued by Serbian authorities in his name- and was arrested again.

This time he was imprisoned with the National Court in Madrid processing Serbia’s extradition request.

Click here to read more Catalunya News from The Olive Press.