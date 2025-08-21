21 Aug, 2025
21 Aug, 2025 @ 15:15
1 min read

LATE-SUMMER SALE IS STILL ON: Take advantage of 50% off an Olive Press annual subscription in our flash sale – before it’s too late

by

WE are half way through our late-summer flash sale – and the clock is ticking!

For the rest of this week you will be able to sign up to the Olive Press for unfettered, unprecedented access for JUST €25 A YEAR!

That’s under 50 CENTS a week to log in at any time to any story with almost any adverts getting in the way.

This deal is for anyone interested in what’s happening in Spain, and wants to be kept up with all the latest news – be it fires or a change in the law.

It is also for those who want to read our longer in-depth features and travel articles, regular restaurant reviews and interviews with writers, artists or business people.

But only subscribers get complete and comprehensive access to this goldmine of information that covers (almost) all topics and tastes.

With the Olive Press you’ll be staying abreast of everything Spanish that matters to tourists and expats.To take advantage of the offer, click here. But hurry up – it runs out soon!

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

