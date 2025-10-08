CHILD sex predators are using popular online gaming platforms to pose target children in Spain for grooming – befriending them before tricking them into sending sexual images.

Spain’s Policia Nacional have issued the urgent warning after detecting a surge in perverts infiltrating certain popular gaming platforms in which millions of children across the country ‘design their own games’.

While police have not named specific platforms, the video game Roblox, with over 70 million daily users, exactly fits this profile.

Officers say the criminals hide behind fake identities and exploit the very features that make these platforms appealing – open communication, creative freedom and the ability to build and share games with friends worldwide.

The method is chillingly simple.

Adults pretending to be children offer digital coins, power-ups or in-game advantages to minors in return for intimate photographs.

Making matters worse, the games themselves create an addictive need for virtual rewards – similar to gambling mechanics.

This psychological pressure leaves many youngsters feeling they must accept abusive conditions just to advance or maintain their status among online friends.

“The same freedom and connectivity that make these platforms successful also make them vulnerable,” warn investigators.

Police are calling on parents to maintain open conversations with their children about internet use and regularly check devices and digital accounts.

They recommend age-appropriate parental controls and stress that any suspicious behaviour should be reported immediately without blaming the child.

A major concern is how easily children can lie about their age when registering accounts, giving them access to chat functions and features not designed for their age group.

While seemingly harmless, this bypasses automatic safety filters and exposes them to inappropriate content and dangerous contacts.

The Policia Nacional are urging families to ensure children always register their real age so security measures can be activated properly.

When perpetrators operate from abroad – which is common given the international nature of gaming – investigations become significantly more complicated.

Identifying and arresting suspects requires judicial and police cooperation between countries, potentially delaying justice despite the severity of crimes.

These practices constitute corruption of minors and online sexual exploitation under Spanish law.

Warning signs include sudden changes in behaviour, unexpected isolation, hiding devices, unusual spending on gaming platforms, or obsessive interest in obtaining virtual rewards.

“Protecting children in the digital environment requires active involvement from parents, educators and institutions,” say officers.

“It also needs cooperation from tech companies to prevent criminals exploiting the natural vulnerability of minors.”

