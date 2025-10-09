Spicy new costa-set sitcom ‘Ketchup’ spills onto Marbella red carpet – with stars and struggles in the sun!

KETCHUP, the new British sitcom that promises to serve up laughs with a side of sun, was launched in style at the Marbella International Film.

The stars turned out in force, with Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Kevin McNally and Hitchhiker’s Guide legend Sandra Dickinson leading the charge.

The new show, created by More Ketchup than Salsa author Joe Cawley, takes a comedic dive into the life of a bumbling British couple attempting to run a bar in the heart of the Costa del Sol.

Expect a mix of kooky expats, local characters, and the kind of chaos you only find in the sun-drenched, sangria-soaked world of Marbella.

Cawley, who swapped Bolton for Tenerife in the 90s to chase the dream of owning a bar, describes Ketchup as a blend of Benidorm, Cheers, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The show, which is set to be filmed between Marbella and the UK, aims to capture the highs and lows of life on the Costa – where things never go quite as planned.

All pictures courtesy of The Marbella International Film Festival

“I’m thrilled to finally get the show off the ground,” said Joe, beaming as he stepped onto the red carpet with his fiancee Joy. “The experience of moving here with no business experience, no Spanish, and a whole lot of optimism is the perfect backdrop for a sitcom. It’s a proper British screw-up story – but with a twist of Mediterranean sunshine!”

The festival was buzzing with excitement as fans and industry folk gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars. Kevin McNally, famed for his role as pirate Joshamee Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, couldn’t hide his excitement: “I’m excited to be part of this talented team. It’s going to be a big hit, and the setting is absolutely stunning. Marbella is just perfect for this kind of show.”

American actress Sandra Dickinson, who’s best known for her role as Trillian in the 1981 Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy TV series, was also glowing. “First red carpet, first ‘Best Actress’ award, and now Marbella – it’s been a weekend of firsts!” she laughed. “Filming Ketchup has been an absolute joy. It’s full of humour, drama, and a lot of heart.”

The Marbella International Film Festival, which attracts creatives from around the world, is thrilled to host Ketchup’s launch. Festival Director Mac Chakaveh hailed the show as a standout project for the region, saying: “It’s fantastic to see a project like this being developed in Marbella, bringing attention to the area’s growing film industry.”

The first series of Ketchup is already underway, with filming taking place across Marbella and beyond. For those who’ve read Joe’s bestselling books, the show will be a chance to see the real-life drama behind the comedy – from culture shock to the quirky locals who make up the fabric of expat life.

