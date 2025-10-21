SUMMER continues across Andalucia as temperatures are set to reach over 30C in parts of the region.

This week will see some of the highest autumn temperatures for southern Spain with the centre of Malaga, alongside Valle del Guadalhorce and the Axarquia, experiencing blazing heat during both day and night – the lowest night temperature is set to be 20C.

These temperatures are four degrees above average for this time of year, confirming that summer is stretching well into October.

As a result, the area may experience an absent autumn – there are no signs of autumn in the leaves of the trees, according to the climate change director at Malaga University, Enrique Salvo.

This is a manifestation of climate change, says Salvo as he urges Malaga City Council to find solutions for residents – such as shady vegetation, climate shelters and urban planning.

For Malaga, autumn has previously been a season of surprises – with mild temperatures often lingering, the transitional season can be pushed to the side.

The highest monthly average for October (21.9C) was over a decade ago, in 2013, and the record high of 36.3C was a year later, on October 22 2014.

Experts assume that 2025 could surpass these numbers and set its own records.

This incoming heat is a result of gusts from the west which will stretch across the Malaga coast.

The wind will bring high temperatures and mean that seeing packed beaches across the Costa del Sol in the coming days will not be uncommon – it is assumed that busy beaches will be found in early November too.

Whilst this news seems positive for tourists hoping to catch some extra sun rays, there is concern that the warm seas will increase storm risks.

The high water temperatures can lead to torrential rainfall due to the vapour accumulated, according to Amet’s state meteorology agency director for Malaga, Jesus Riesco.

Also, for locals, experts have said that the extended hot conditions and tropical night could lead to physical fatigue.

