WATCH: Drugs gang arrested after using special ‘hidden’ car compartments for transfers around Spain

A DRUGS gang distributed narcotics across Spain in cars with sophisticated systems to hide what they were transporting.

31 people have been arrested by the Guardia Civil during Operation Vilda along with the seizure of 600 kilos of hashish and 1.5 kilos of cocaine.

12 vehicles were impounded- five of which were equipped with complex heating and security units that raised the value of the cars to €70,000.

The criminal organisation, based in Madrid and Toledo, transported drugs throughout the country, especially in the Basque Country, La Rioja, Castilla y Leon and Asturias

Investigations started at the beginning of the year when the Guardia Civil became aware of the nationwide gang.

Officers verified that they used vehicles with double bottoms and very sophisticated opening systems to transport the drugs, which combined remote controls and magnets from the vehicle’s own controls.

Despite having these systems, they also used high-end vehicles as a shuttle in order to detect possible police checkpoints on routes they used.

The gang leaders had peripheral distributors, in charge of sales in their province and in the bordering provinces.

In this way, the organisation maintained its differentiated roles, from management to distribution, transport or storage of the drug, without mixing functions between them, so they had no knowledge about the rest of the crew members or what they did.

