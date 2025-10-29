A neo-Nazi sympathiser has been arrested after he locked a Tinder date in his Benalmadena home and subjected her to violent assault.

The Policia Nacional detained the man last week after he was accused of inflicting acts of extreme violence on the young woman whilst he held her captive.

The arrest came after the woman told the police of her ‘horrific ordeal’ after a Tinder date – her retelling was accompanied by medical reports that proved the nine injuries she had suffered.

READ MORE: British man suffers punctured lung after being stabbed by passer-by for not giving him a cigarette in Valencia

Following a day eating and drinking on Benalmadena’s coast with the man she had met on Tinder, he led her to his car where the first sexual assault occured.

Then, the pair entered his home where, according to the women’s account, he made supremacist comments whilst raping her – he reportedly said ‘I know you want my superior genes’ whilst forcing her to perform sexual acts with no form of protection.

These supremacist and radical views were supported by evidence found in the man’s home – a handgun, ammunition, large sums of cash, and various items with Nazi and far-right symbols were found in his house during an authorised search following his arrest.

The man reportedly held the young woman captive from 8pm on October 11 until 12pm the following day – he activated the house alarm and locked the door, according to an investigation by the Familia y Atencion a la Mujer (UFAM) unit of Torremolinos-Benalmadena police station.

During this time, the women was subjected to humiliating acts and violent sexual assault: she was forced to shower with the man, make his bed, and clean his room after being assaulted and bitten all over her body, according to her complaint.

READ MORE: ‘He made me drive or he’d kill us’: French family in ‘race against time’ rescue after horror road trip across Spain

Furthermore, the man continually threatened her stating that she would end up in hospital or be seen in news headlines as a missing person.

The suspect has, however, denied the above allegations made by the woman and stated that all sexual acts were consensual.

He has been arrested for illegal detention, a continuing offense of sexual assault, injury, degrading treatment, serious threats, and coercian.

He was sent to prison by the judge at the Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer numero 3 de Malaga (court of violence against women) and has been ordered to stay at least 500m away from the victim.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.