British man suffers punctured lung after being stabbed by passer-by for not giving him a cigarette in Valencia

A BRITISH man was rushed with a punctured lung to hospital in Valencia after refusing to give a cigarette to a passer-by.

The victim- identified by police as Scottish- was attacked with a screwdriver.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Valencia Policia Local and is said to have a criminal record.

The shocking assault happened in the city centre just before 4am on Saturday in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

A police patrol heard the screaming of a woman and two officers rushed to the scene.

The Uruguayan female was with the Scotsman- age not disclosed- when the assault happened.

She told police that the assailant approached the ‘young man’ to ask for a cigarette but he refused.

His response was to stab him with a screwdriver.

The attacker was still around when police arrived and he was immediately detained.

The Las Provincias newspaper described him as having ‘disturbed mental faculties’.

The Scottish victim was admitted to the Doctor Peset University Hospital in Valencia.

There has been no news about his condition.

