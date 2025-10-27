27 Oct, 2025
27 Oct, 2025 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

Andalucia reclaims nearly 300 public housing flats in Malaga taken over by squatters, drug gangs and jihadists — which will be reassigned to families in need

by
Malaga G12384079c 1280

NEARLY 300 public housing flats across Malaga province have been recovered by the Junta after they were taken over and converted into squats or drug flats.

The Andalucian Housing and Rehabilitation Agency (AVRA) says it has reclaimed 288 publicly owned homes since 2019, many of which had been boarded up, damaged or converted into safe houses for criminal activity.

More than half of the recovered homes – 157 in total – are located in Malaga city.

In the neighbourhood of Llano de la Trinidad, an entire building on Calle Bustamante, 2 was retaken and refurbished at a cost of €500,000, returning 18 flats to the public housing pool. 

Another block on Calle Canoa, 4 underwent a similar process.

Officials said some interventions required police raids to dismantle drug operations and remove criminal groups.

One building had even been used by a jihadist cell, according to Patricia Navarro, the Junta’s delegate in Malaga.

“They had used these homes to commit crimes and run fraudulent businesses,” Navarro said. “Every time a social housing flat is misused, we are denying it to a family who needs it.”

Once recovered, the flats are repaired, inspected, and reallocated to people on the social housing waiting list, including low-income households, single parents and vulnerable residents.

AVRA has also carried out evictions of legal tenants who stopped paying rent after repeated warnings and offers of alternative payment plans.

“The aim of social housing is support and stability – not permanence,” Navarro added. “The goal is to help families regain autonomy.”

To prevent further takeovers, the Junta has launched a €7.7 million inspection plan to regularly monitor all public housing stock across Andalucía.

In Malaga province alone, AVRA manages 7,290 public homes.

