Sneaky domestic worker steals €100k of jewellery with her mother pawning it off in Valencia

A VALENCIA domestic worker broke her employer’s trust by stealing at least €100,000 of jewellery.

She then got her mother involved in helping her pawn off the goods.

The Policia Nacional managed to return some of the stolen items to their rightful owner.

READ MORE:

TWO ARRESTS

They included watches, earrings, rings, pendants, chains and tie clips, all made of gold.

A 33-year old woman has been arrested after stealing items over several months from a home in the Russafa district of the city.

Her 54-year-old mother has also been detained for receiving stolen goods and selling them off.

The police were called in after the victim complained about a large amount of jewellery that had gone missing from her property.

The main suspect was the domestic worker.

Officers went round various gold shops to retrieve the stolen items and to build up the case against her and also her mother.

Some of the jewellery had already been sold off.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.