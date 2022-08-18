A domestic worker returned to two former Valencia area clients to steal €300,000 of jewellery.

The 53-year-old Beniparrell woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil and charged with two counts of theft.

The Guardia got a complaint from an elderly Massanassa resident in May who said several items of gold and jewellery had been stolen from her home.

The complainant said that one of the people who could have had access to her house was a woman who used to be employed by her until February to do the housework.

In mid-June, the complainant’s daughter, who also lived in Massanassa, told the Guardia that she had been robbed as well.

She also had the same woman working at her home until six months ago.

Guardia officers located 30 items that the thief had pawned off at stores with a value of over €300,000.

