3 bedroom Flat for sale in Puig with pool garage – € 320,000

This apartment features 3 spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and 2 full bathrooms (one en suite), both with windows, ensuring plenty of natural light, ventilation, and comfort. Fully renovated and equipped kitchen, with a utility gallery. Living-dining room with a large balcony that fits a table and chairs — perfect for breakfast or dinner outdoors while enjoying the sea breeze. Quality and amenities: – Marble floors, smooth walls, aluminum windows with Climalit double glazing. – Air conditioning and ducted heating (complete climate control). – Sold furnished, ready to move in without… See full property details

Flat

Puig, Valencia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 320,000

