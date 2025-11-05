5 Nov, 2025
5 Nov, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Puig with pool garage – € 320,000

This apartment features 3 spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and 2 full bathrooms (one en suite), both with windows, ensuring plenty of natural light, ventilation, and comfort. Fully renovated and equipped kitchen, with a utility gallery. Living-dining room with a large balcony that fits a table and chairs — perfect for breakfast or dinner outdoors while enjoying the sea breeze. Quality and amenities: – Marble floors, smooth walls, aluminum windows with Climalit double glazing. – Air conditioning and ducted heating (complete climate control). – Sold furnished, ready to move in without… See full property details

Flat

Puig, Valencia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 320,000

