Mystery in Mallorca as naked body of British man, 64, is discovered in remote scrubland

THE naked body of a British expat has been found by workers on a farm in Mallorca.

The Ok Diario news portal reports that he was aged 64 and his death is being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

He was discovered on Monday in scrubland at Cala Llombards in the municipality of Santanyi.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA PROBE

Ok Diario said a group of construction workers stumbled across the body when they checked out a strange lump in some bushes.

They found the dead man without any clothes, lying on his back.

Emergency services were called and a duty judge and a forensic doctor went to the scene.

The British man had lived on Mallorca for a number of years, but as is routine in such incidents, his name has not been made public.

Initial examinations- pending an autopsy- suggest no clear signs of any criminality, but all options remain open.

A resident told Ok Diario that they had seen the Brit ‘walking alone’ over previous days.

The Guardia Civil is reviewing security camera footage and taking statements to piece together what happened in the last hours of the Brit’s life.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.