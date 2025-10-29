A BRITISH man has died and another has been left critically injured after a Lanzarote hotel balcony railing is reported to have given way.

The pair plunged from a height of six metres (20 feet) at a resort in the Spanish holiday hotspot.

A 56-year-old man was killed instantly from the fall whilst a 54-year-old man ended up critically injured and remains in intensive care.

READ MORE: Police discover yet another cluster of illegal mobile homes on protected land in Costa Blanca area

According to local reporters, the two men – whose relationship is unknown – had been drinking on the balcony when the fatal fall occurred.

This terrifying incident transpired in the early hours of Saturday morning, with emergency services arriving at the scene at around 1.30am.

Upon their arrival, the death of one of the men was confirmed whilst the other was stabilised and rushed to the intensive care unit of Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital.

The Teguise Policia Local, Guardia Civil officers, and two ambulances were among those present – now the Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into the maintenance of the railing at the hotel.

This hotel, which has not yet been named, is located in Costa Teguise, Lanzarote’s third largest tourist resort which is known for its beaches and nightlife.

READ MORE: 10,000 key buildings including schools, nursing homes and hospitals are in danger from severe floods in Spain

The weekend tragedy has left tourists and locals in shock and highlighted concerns about building safety standards of accommodation on the island.

Foreign Office officials have told the Olive Press that they ‘are providing support to the family of a British man who has died and to the family of a British man who has been injured in Spain.’

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.