Police discover yet another cluster of illegal mobile homes on protected land in Costa Blanca area

THE Guardia Civil are investigating 29 people over the illegal use of land to erect mobile homes in the Baiona Alta area of Mutxamel.

This comes on the back of 64 people facing charges for similar offences in inland Alicante province and 20 over an illegal mobile home park in Guardamar del Segura.

Those being probed in the Baiona Alta investigation are accused of breaking territorial and urban planning laws.

They include a 41-year-old woman who acted a promoter for the site and has a record for committing similar infringements.

The Guardia Civil began inquiries in February after hearing about unlicensed buildings appearing in rural area of Mutxamel.

Officers inspected the 34,000 m2 site which is classified as non-developable land.

The found the land had been split up into 16 sub-plots- some of which had been divided again.

These plots had mobile homes erected on them with no permission.

The female intermediary’s name appeared in public deeds of sale of the land, along with the buyers who each acquired a share of the site.

Besides the promoter, 28 others, aged between 26 and 72, who owned the illegally-segregated plots face prosecution by the San Vicente del Raspeig court.

Reports have also been filed with Mutxamel for further action to be taken, including the possible demolition of the properties.

Earlier this month, the Guardia Civil revealed details about Operation Urbanitas over illegal land sales and property construction.

The probe uncovered planning violations in El Moralet, El Verdegas, La Cañada del Fenollar, La Alcoraya, and Fontcalent.

Inspections confirmed that many of the plots were non-developable and were protected rural land.

65 people are being investigated for transgressions.

Further south, the Guardia uncovered an illegal mobile home site at Guardamar del Segura following a complaint about a pollution threat to adjoining farm land.

Guardamar council ordered the facility to shut and their closure notice is ‘pending execution’.

20 people are being investigated over the Guardamar Park complex which inquiries confirmed was set up on protected and floodable land without urban planning licenses.

