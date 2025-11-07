British holidaymaker dies on Spain’s Costa del Sol after ‘passing out while cycling with friends’

A BRITISH holidaymaker has died on the Costa del Sol after coming off his bike while cycling with friends.

The unnamed 57-year-old tourist, so far identified only by his initials N.N., was on the N-340 road near Almuñecar on Thursday afternoon when tragedy struck.

According to witnesses, the cyclist appeared to pass out before falling off his bike – with his death likely linked to an existing health problem.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 12.30pm local time.

They attempted to revive the unconscious man for over half an hour, including with a defibrillator.

Sadly, the efforts proved unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The site of Thursday’s tragic incident. Credit: Google Maps

The male Brit is understood to have been staying at a hotel in the popular Costa del Sol resort of Nerja, 12 miles west of the spot where he died.

The tragic incident occurred near a stretch of road recently named as the deadliest on the Costa del Sol.

According to a report compiled by the European Motorists Association (AEA), kilometre point 302 of the N-340 road, straddling the border between Nerja and Almuñecar, is the most dangerous stretch of tarmac in Malaga province.

Between 2019 and 2023, kilometre point 302 was the site of three serious accidents, resulting in four people injured or killed.

It is understood Thursday’s incident took place between Mateano Restaurant and Hotel California, by kilometre point 313.

