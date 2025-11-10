10 Nov, 2025
6 bedroom Villa for sale in La Canada with pool – € 599,000

Independent chalet in El Plantío (La Canyada) with private pool, plot next to the British School. Enjoy tranquility and privacy in this wonderful chalet located in La Canyada Paterna, a residential area near Valencia designated for primary homes. Plot of approximately 600 m² just a few meters from the British School of English, with a cozy private pool where you can relax while enjoying a peaceful retreat. Imagine living close to everything while also experiencing the tranquility and quality of life that La Canyada offers, surrounded by nature, blessed with the sun of Valencia and this… See full property details

Villa

La Cañada, Valencia

  6 beds

  3 baths

€ 599,000

