10 Nov, 2025
10 Nov, 2025 @ 12:14
Drivers in Alicante beware: Three new ‘average speed check zones’ are being rolled out – all you need to know

by
Drivers in Alicante beware: Three new 'average speed check zones' are being rolled out - all you need to know
NEW CAMERA, A-31, MONFORTE DEL CID

NEW speed cameras that calculate how the average speed of a vehicle between two points will be activated soon in Alicante province.

Many drivers familiar with camera locations slow down when passing a unit, but the new devices offer a lot more sophistication.

One of them will be on the northbound carriageway of the A-7 motorway between the Elche Sur and Crevillente exits- monitoring just over four kilometres.

READ MORE:

NEW TYPE OF CAMERA, TORREVIEJA, 2024

The others will be on the A-31 between the Novelda exit and past the Monforte del Cid turn on the Alicante-bound carriageway and northbound between Novelda and Elda-Petrer.

The units are being installed ahead of testing and the DGT traffic authority will announce when they will enter service.

All three cameras are located on routes that have very high traffic volumes and aim to boost safety by ensuring motorists keep to the speed limit.

The Deputy Government Delegate for Alicante, Juan Antonio Nieves, said: “Strengthening controls via speed cameras, proves to be an effective and necessary tool to improve road safety.”

He emphasised that ‘excess’ speed is a key factor in fatal accidents.

Three conventional cameras are also being introduced on the N-340 in Elche between the city centre and the Business Park; the CV-70 between Benidorm and La Nucia; and the CV-920 in Rojales.

“Every speed camera installed, every check carried out, has a clear objective: to save lives and is not about issuing fines but about prevention and raising awareness among drivers about their responsibility behind the wheel,” Juan Antonio Nieves added.

“The Spanish Government will continue to invest in road safety, the modernisation of enforcement systems, and safe driving education, because it is a moral obligation to all citizens,” he concluded.

Click here to read more Alicante News from The Olive Press.

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

