22 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Nov, 2025 @ 12:56
···
1 min read

WATCH: Traffickers ambush police confiscating speed boat in Andalucia drug hotspot – as police chief says the Atlantic is ‘infested with narcos’

by

AUDACIOUS drug gangsters ambushed police to reclaim a high-speed vessel abandoned on the Andalucian coast.

The attack occurred early this week on a rural road near the town of Moguer, Huelva. 

Guardia Civil patrols, responding to an alert that a tractor hauling a narco boat had overturned, were ambushed by masked men hurling rocks at them when they went to intervene. 

The officers were forced to call for immediate backup, allowing the smugglers to escape into the fields and successfully avoid arrest. 

READ MORE: Police rumble narcos loading up on fuel on popular Marbella beach loved by expats and tourists

YouTube video

This new level of impunity was exposed by Storm Claudia, which battered the coast along western Andalucia, forcing the narcos to come into shore to seek shelter.

What was seen was then an astonishing display of numbers, as the frothy seas became dotted with the narco speed boats like a cloud of mosquitos.

During the storm, at least eight narco vessels were sighted off the Huelva coastline, with many abandoned by their crews to wash up at popular spots. 

Other smugglers also tried to recover their high-value assets, including a separate attempted smash-and-grab theft on a boat stranded at the Espigon beach.

The sight came only days after Spain’s Chief Anti-Drug Prosecutor, Ana Rosa Morán, warned that the Atlantic is ‘scandalously full of narco boats, and also narco-submarines’.

READ MORE: Spain’s crack police unit demands to be deployed to Andalucia’s narco hotspots after officer is shot with military assault rifle

YouTube video

She added that the massive oversupply of cocaine is fuelling fierce competition among heavily armed international gangs, risking turning Spain into a drug battleground akin to what has been seen in the Netherlands.

The escalating violence has prompted a formal warning from the Professional Association of Civil Guards (AUGC), which states its officers are being left ‘defenceless’ on the front line. 

The association warns that patrols assigned to guard the beached vessels are severely exposed, lacking essential equipment like long guns or night vision gear. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Police grab €7.8m of drugs as traffickers are caught ‘red-handed’ unloading hashish from narco boat on the Costa Blanca

They are forced to operate in ‘completely dark’ conditions, facing gangs that are known to carry military-grade weapons.

This crisis follows the tragic death of a Portuguese National Republican Guard (GNR) officer in late October, who was killed after his patrol boat was deliberately rammed by traffickers on the nearby Guadiana River. 

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

LIFE IN SPAIN: The Deceiver of Seville, Mozart and the modern bullring

Previous Story

LIFE IN SPAIN: The Deceiver of Seville, Mozart and the modern bullring

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop