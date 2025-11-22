WATCH: Heavy snowfall blankets northern Spain after Arctic cold snap rolls in – with temperatures plummeting to as low as -10C

HEAVY snowfall has blanketed large swathes of northern Spain this weekend after a teeth-chattering Arctic blast plunged temperatures across the peninsula.

La imagen tomada hoy (22/11/25) por el satélite Terra de la NASA ??? muestra cómo las nevadas han llegado a la península ????. Este episodio frío nos deja una estampa totalmente invernal ?????. pic.twitter.com/rbdC6HjwhI — Un geólogo en apuros ???? (@geologoenapuros) November 22, 2025

Earlier this week, the state weather service Aemet issued an orange weather alert warning that flakes would fall – and the predictions proved correct with much of Spain feeling the freeze.

Snowing in Pamplona, Spain this morning ?? ?? ??



©? Bèlen ? pic.twitter.com/HosjY6lyQx — Volcaholic ? (@volcaholic1) November 21, 2025

With temperatures up to ten degrees lower than normal for mid-November, the snowline in elevated areas dropped as low as 500 metres.

? Medio metro de nieve en la cota 1020m del puerto de #Lizarraga #Navarra pic.twitter.com/OBhonHKdTW — Urko Jalle (@Navarrameteo) November 21, 2025

Temperatures plunged to -10C near the Pyrenees as the wintery weather set in, with snow causing widespread disruption on elevated roads.

La nieve ha dejado un blanco amanecer en Pamplona ?? pic.twitter.com/8acg66ad7o — Iker Huarte (@ikerhuarte) November 21, 2025

To make matters worse, gusts of over 60km/h have added an extra chill to the cold conditions.

Tremendo día de nieve desde el puerto de #Lizarraga ? pic.twitter.com/LAceZp2KJF — La Rioja Meteo (@lariojaMeteo) November 22, 2025

From Sunday, the mercury is forecast to finally climb back towards levels more normal for late autumn.

La nieve en Castilla es una maravilla pic.twitter.com/xcKPQyXaJP — Burgos, sin ir más lejos (@Businirmaslejos) November 21, 2025

NIEVE en #LaRioja

Amanecer INVERNAL de postal tras las últimas nevadas en nuestra región

Web Cams @SOSRioja #nieve #frio pic.twitter.com/x3HRb8msi0 — Meteosojuela La Rioja (@meteosojuela) November 22, 2025

