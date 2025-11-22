22 Nov, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Nov, 2025 @ 21:04
··
1 min read

WATCH: Heavy snowfall blankets northern Spain after Arctic cold snap rolls in – with temperatures plummeting to as low as -10C

by

HEAVY snowfall has blanketed large swathes of northern Spain this weekend after a teeth-chattering Arctic blast plunged temperatures across the peninsula.

Earlier this week, the state weather service Aemet issued an orange weather alert warning that flakes would fall – and the predictions proved correct with much of Spain feeling the freeze.

With temperatures up to ten degrees lower than normal for mid-November, the snowline in elevated areas dropped as low as 500 metres.

Temperatures plunged to -10C near the Pyrenees as the wintery weather set in, with snow causing widespread disruption on elevated roads.

To make matters worse, gusts of over 60km/h have added an extra chill to the cold conditions.

From Sunday, the mercury is forecast to finally climb back towards levels more normal for late autumn.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Shock as leading Costa del Sol lawyer is hospitalised in ‘vicious’ police beating outside notorious tourist bar on the Algarve

Previous Story

Shock as leading Costa del Sol lawyer is hospitalised in ‘vicious’ police beating outside notorious tourist bar on the Algarve

Latest from Lead

Related Articles

Go toTop