WATCH: The sick array of whips and toys a child sex predator was arrested with after luring teenage girl from her home in northern Spain

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in La Rioja for grooming an underage girl via social media and then luring her away from home to have sex.

A search of where he was staying by the Guardia Civil uncovered an array of whips and toys used for ‘extreme’ sexual practices.

He faces charges for sexual assault, the corruption of minors, illegal detention, inducement to leave the home of a minor and disobedience of police officers.

The detainee is also the subject of a probe concerning a sexual assault on another child said to be aged under 15.

The Guardia Civil responded to a report that a youngster had gone missing in La Rioja region town.

Officers analysed various conversations extracted from the victim’s mobile phone and found messages of sexual content that the man had sent her after contacting her through social networks.

The content included videos of violent sexual content and domination.

An operation was launched to find the girl and the suspect, which inquiries revealed had a registered address in Granada.

He was also the subject of active judicial investigation launched by a Terrassa court for a similar crime.

The Guardia contacted the man by phone, who admitted to being with the missing child, but refused to say where they were and to collaborate with officers.

He was finally arrested and the victim returned to her family.

The Guardia Civil has warned that sexual predators use social media to contact young people and adolescents, gain their trust and, subsequently, manipulate them to be able to send them pornographic material.

All of this has the ultimate aim of arranging a meet to have sex with them.

