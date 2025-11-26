Hospital blaze forces evacuation in Spain’s Cartagena

MORE than 50 patients had to be evacuated as fire ripped through the Hospital Universitario Santa Lucia in Cartagena.

Flames were first spotted at around 7:25 am this morning, and the fire quickly spread across one of the hospital’s six modules.

Thanks to the quick response from firefighters, who were on the scene within minutes, the fire was brought under control within an hour of ignition. Despite the rapid spread, which was fueled by strong winds, authorities have confirmed there were no casualties.

The fire began on the terrace of Block 5 of the hospital and spread up to the third and fifth floors.

As smoke billowed into the affected areas, emergency crews evacuated both patients and medical staff from the zone. A total of 20 firefighters were scrambled to tackle the blaze, with local police advising drivers to stay clear of the hospital to allow emergency vehicles to operate unhindered.

Cartagena’s mayor, Noelia Arroyo, confirmed that the fire has also spread to Blocks 6 and 4.

She reassured the public that patients from affected parts of the building had been moved to nearby hospitals for further care.

The regional president, Fernando López Miras, confirmed that four hospital floors were evacuated ‘as a precautionary measure’.

Around 50 patients were transferred to the nearby Hospital Santa María del Rosell in Cartagena, while others were being moved to Los Arcos del Mar Menor.

