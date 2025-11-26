Tragedy in Valencia as girl, 4, dies while under anaesthetic ‘dental clinic staff not qualified to administer’

A DENTAL clinic in Alzira has been searched by the Policia Nacional after a girl, 6, died last Thursday after being put under anaesthetic.

A four-year-old girl is being treated in hospital after suffering from fever, vomiting and drowsiness on the same day.

The search of the Clinica Dental Mireia premises was conducted on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

POLICE AT CLINIC

The clinic offers dentistry for children but its qualified staff are not authorised to perform intravenous sedation, according to sources from the Ministry of Health quoted by the Las Provincias newspaper.

The Policia Nacional is investigating whether an excessive dose of anaesthetic was administered to the two girls.

The anaesthetist was interviewed last weekend and gave a statement to the police before meeting with representatives of the Health Services Inspection Service.

Las Provincias reported that police officers were looking for the anaesthetic substance administered to patients and documentation related to its traceability.

The six-year-old victim was admitted shortly before 5pm last Thursday to the Hospital de la Ribera in Alzira.

She was in cardiorespiratory arrest after being treated in the morning at the Mireia clinic.

Doctors were unable to resuscitate her and its been reported that an autopsy could not pin down what caused her death.

A couple of hours earlier, a girl, 4, who had been treated in the same clinic went to the hospital’s ER.

She was transferred to Valencia’s Clinical Hospital ICU but a few days later was moved to a general ward where her recovery continues.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.