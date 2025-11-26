26 Nov, 2025
26 Nov, 2025 @ 15:00
Tragedy in Valencia as girl, 4, dies while under anaesthetic ‘dental clinic staff not qualified to administer’

Police search dental clinic after girl, 4, dies after being put under by anaesthetic and another child is hospitalised in Valencia

A DENTAL clinic in Alzira has been searched by the Policia Nacional after a girl, 6, died last Thursday after being put under anaesthetic.

A four-year-old girl is being treated in hospital after suffering from fever, vomiting and drowsiness on the same day.

The search of the Clinica Dental Mireia premises was conducted on Wednesday.

POLICE AT CLINIC

The clinic offers dentistry for children but its qualified staff are not authorised to perform intravenous sedation, according to sources from the Ministry of Health quoted by the Las Provincias newspaper.

The Policia Nacional is investigating whether an excessive dose of anaesthetic was administered to the two girls.

The anaesthetist was interviewed last weekend and gave a statement to the police before meeting with representatives of the Health Services Inspection Service.

Las Provincias reported that police officers were looking for the anaesthetic substance administered to patients and documentation related to its traceability.

The six-year-old victim was admitted shortly before 5pm last Thursday to the Hospital de la Ribera in Alzira.

She was in cardiorespiratory arrest after being treated in the morning at the Mireia clinic.

Doctors were unable to resuscitate her and its been reported that an autopsy could not pin down what caused her death.

A couple of hours earlier, a girl, 4, who had been treated in the same clinic went to the hospital’s ER.

She was transferred to Valencia’s Clinical Hospital ICU but a few days later was moved to a general ward where her recovery continues.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Previous Story

Hospital blaze forces evacuation in Spain’s Cartagena

Squatters Okupas 600x350
Next Story

PP claims 45 homes are taken over by squatters every day in Spain – as problem ‘surges 55% since Pedro Sanchez took charge’

