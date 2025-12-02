IF you’re flying home for Christmas follow this simple method to make sure that you don’t get lumped with the middle seat.

The trick, which was shared by content creator and travel expert Jorden Tually, reveals a trick that has not yet failed.

Before you check in for your flight press the option to select your seat, which usually costs money, and count how many middle seats are left.

READ MORE: Spain dishes out fresh travel advice for citizens visiting the UK as major visa overhaul comes into effect next year

Then exit that tab and open a flight booking website.

Choose your flight and go to book the same number of tickets as the number of middle seats you have just counted.

When asked for a passenger name, ‘enter a bunch of random letters and continue,’ Tually explains.

READ MORE: The UK is debuting a new passport next month – these are the major changes

Click on the select seats option and choose all the middle seats, or others that you want to avoid, and continue.

The system will usually keep these reserved seats for up to fifteen minutes, according to Tually.

In this time check in for your flight and you are guaranteed to be given a window or aisle seat.

READ MORE: Malaga police now tell Brits who are resident in Spain they should NOT join the EES queue at the airport – and doing so by mistake could have nasty consequences

This fail-free method works because the system cannot assign those middle seats to you – they have all been selected so it believes that they are about to be booked.

It’s a quick and easy method that takes Tually two minutes and ensures that he has a comfortable flight in the seat he desires.

He recommends that you use this trick close to the day of flight because then there will be less available seats making it a lot easier to carry out.

READ MORE: Warning for holidaymakers visiting Spain as Ryanair scraps printed boarding passes

His video that explains this technique, which Tually posted on TikTok, now has over 1.8 million views.

With most airlines charging an extra fee for you to select your seat, this free trick is essential for those wanting to ensure they’re sat by a window or the aisle.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.