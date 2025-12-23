This town west of Malaga ushers in the New Year with a unique costume party – here’s what you need to know

IF you are looking for a New Year’s Eve celebration with a twist this winter, the village of Coin west of Malaga may be your perfect destination.

Far from the usual countdown and midnight toast, this traditional Andalusian town has turned December 31 into one of the most original and vibrant festivities in Spain – and the costume theme is what keeps people coming back year after year.

For more than half a century, locals have been saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming the new one with a carnival?like atmosphere.

What began as a spontaneous idea – neighbours dressing up in costumes while eating the traditional twelve grapes – has become a defining annual event for Coin and a major draw for visitors from across the province and beyond.

The celebrations centre on Plaza Bermudez de la Rubia, where residents and visitors gather from around 11pm onwards.

Costumes of all kinds – from quirky and creative to classic and colourful – flood the historic plaza as the crowd builds anticipation for the midnight countdown.

At the stroke of twelve, the chiming of the San Juan Bautista church clock, a historic mechanism with roots in the 16th century, accompanies the traditional grape eating and New Year greetings.

But the party does not stop at midnight. After the countdown, the celebration moves to plaza Alameda, where organisers erect a large marquee and keep the festivities going well into the early hours with DJ sets, music, and open bars.

Whether you are dancing, mingling with locals or taking a stroll through the illuminated old town, the energy is infectious and inclusive – suitable for all ages and travel styles.

One of the highlights of Coin’s New Year’s Eve is the costume contest organised by the town hall’s tourism and festivities department.

Participants can enter in categories such as best individual costume, best couple, best family, and most spectacular group costume.

While prizes have not yet been announced for this year’s event, previous editions have included cash awards and local recognition, encouraging creativity and participation from everyone attending.

To enter, celebrants simply take photos in recognisable spots around town and post them on social media with a tag to Coin’s official account.

For travellers seeking a New Year’s Eve that goes beyond the typical countdown fireworks and party scene, Coin’s colourful, community?driven celebration offers a unique experience that blends tradition, creativity, and local culture.

Whether you are planning a festive weekend getaway or a late?December road trip through Andalucia, this lively costume party might be just what your holiday travel itinerary needs.

