Fake cigarette factory raided with €3m of products set for black market sales in Spain

AUTHORITIES have shut down an illegal Alicante province cigarette factory and seized materials worth over €3 million.

Two men aged 22 and 51 have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

They’ve been charged with crimes against public health, smuggling, and membership of a criminal gang.

PRODUCTION LINE

The duo were remanded into custody by an Alcoy court and the Guardia investigation is still active.

The clandestine cigarette production took place inside a warehouse on the Canaleta industrial estate in Muro de Alcoy.

The Guardia Civil had been monitoring suspicious activities in the area for months and last November, took a specific interest in a building.

Officers noted that a warehouse was closed during the day, but loading and unloading took place in a hurried manner at unusual times.

Their suspicions were confirmed after intercepting a semi-trailer truck leaving the premises.

The vehicle contained production machinery, tobacco shreds, and screen-printing plates of various well-known cigarette brands.

OFFICER WITH ‘BRANDED’ CIGARETTE PACKET FAKES

The Guardia searched the warehouse and seized over 300,000 packs of illegal cigarettes- set for sale- in addition to industrial machinery and several vehicles used to transport the items.

There were strong indications that up to 12 people worked inside and spent their nights inside the warehouse for prolonged periods in unhealthy conditions.

