CITY Clinic has redefined the dental experience from its headquarters in La Cañada, the heart of Marbella’s premier shopping destination.

It is no longer just a surgery; it is a high-tech sanctuary where the local and expat communities receive world-class care that bridges the gap between aesthetics and total body health.

We sat down with Dr. Said Ramazani, a Master Dentist with thirty years of clinical expertise, to discuss why modern dentistry is the new frontline of patient wellness.

Beyond Basics: The New Era of Dental Treatment

Interviewer: Dr. Ramazani, patients today are more informed than ever. What are the high-demand treatments you are prioritizing at City Clinic?

Dr. Said Ramazani: “The landscape has shifted from reactive to proactive care.

“We specialize in the three pillars patients value most in 2026: Dental Implants, Clear Aligner Therapy (invisible aligners), and Minimally Invasive Veneers.

“Through our advanced 3D digital scanning, we’ve eliminated the discomfort of traditional, messy molds. For those with missing teeth, we provide ‘Full Mouth Rehabilitations’—complex treatments that restore both function and confidence.

“In aesthetics, our focus is on ‘No-Prep’ techniques, allowing patients to achieve a Hollywood smile while preserving their natural tooth structure.”

Dr. Said Ramazani

The Urgent Care Factor

Interviewer: In a busy hub like Marbella, dental emergencies can be a major stressor. How do you manage this?

Dr. Said Ramazani: “Emergency services are a core part of our identity. Pain doesn’t follow a schedule. Because we are located in La Cañada with easy parking and high accessibility, we act as the primary response for urgent dental care.

“Whether it’s a broken tooth or acute pain, we ensure patients are seen and treated with immediate priority.”

The Vital Connection: Oral Health & Diabetes

Interviewer: You’ve been vocal about the link between the mouth and the body, particularly Type 2 Diabetes. Why is this so critical?

Dr. Said Ramazani: “This is a vital health intersection. There is a proven ‘two-way street’ between gum disease and Diabetes. Uncontrolled gum inflammation makes it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar, and conversely, high blood sugar makes patients much more prone to severe oral infections.

“At City Clinic, we don’t just clean teeth; we monitor oral health as a pillar of metabolic health. If you are managing Diabetes, your dental check-up is just as important as your blood test.”

A Global Clinic for a Global Town

Interviewer: Marbella is a melting pot. How does City Clinic cater to such a diverse crowd?

Dr. Said Ramazani:”Communication is a medical necessity. As a Master Dentist, I know that misunderstanding a procedure causes unnecessary anxiety.

“I speak Swedish, Spanish, English, and Persian, and our entire team is fluent in English. We’ve created a calm, welcoming environment where the expat community feels ‘at home’ while receiving the most advanced care available in the region.”

