FROM supermarket shelves to fancy restaurants, metal tins to paella dishes, mussels are everywhere in Spain and now, according to experts they’re a superfood.

Renowned Spanish nutritionist, Pablo Ojeda, has taken to social media to promote the myriad health benefits of the mollusc which he dubbed ‘the most underrated superfood in Spain’.

He claims mussels boost energy, protect cardiovascular health and improve anemia.

Among the nutritional properties of mussels, their iron and calcium content is particularly high.

They also provide magnesium, potassium and vitamin B12, with 100g of mussels providing the same vitamin B12 as eight beef steaks.

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory effects, mussels provide a more sustainable alternative to salmon, another source of omega-3s.

Protein is a buzzword in diet culture with experts advising to up intake in order to support the immune system and maintain muscle.

Mussels provide all you need and more according to Odeja, who says 100 grams provides as much high-quality protein as two eggs.

They are protein rich but with fewer calories and more iron than you find in other foods.

Food experts also praise the accessibility and affordability of the mollusc.

For only a few euros, you can pick up a tin of mussels and reap the benefits.

Odeja concludes: “Mussels are a cheap, accessible, sustainable food with incredible nutritional density which we should all include in our daily diet.”

