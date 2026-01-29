29 Jan, 2026
29 Jan, 2026 @ 13:45
Neighbours on the Costa del Sol find dead body hidden in utility room after ‘stink’ gives it away

The utility room (left) and the hole where the body was discovered (right) © SUR

COSTA del Sol residents were left horrified after discovering a man’s decomposing body hidden in the basement of their apartment block.

Neighbours at a residential complex in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena, had been complaining for weeks about a foul, lingering smell.

The neighbourhood endured the worsening stench until early Tuesday morning, when a resident investigating the odour found a body concealed in the building’s utility room.

What should have been a small manhole filled with pipes had instead been packed with rubble – and a decomposing corpse.

Police rushed to the scene, followed shortly by a forensic team.

Experts later determined the man had died during the first week of January.

Investigators also revealed the body was clothed from the waist up, but the lower half was dressed only in underwear.

Officers say all possibilities remain open as they work to identify the deceased and establish the cause of death.

An autopsy was carried out at Malaga’s Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), but the results have not yet been made public.

