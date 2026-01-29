Police arrest seven people and seize huge haul of weapons over spate of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ shootings on the Costa del Sol

POLICE on the Costa del Sol have arrested seven people and seized a haul of weapons and ammunition after two recent shootings between rival families.

More than 50 officers from the Malaga branch of the Policia Nacional took part in a co-ordinated raid on two separate properties in Marbella this morning.

They found two real handguns, ammunition, fake weapons, large wads of cash and a clown mask.

Police seized two real handguns and a range of imitation weapons in the raids. Credit: Policia Nacional

The investigation relates to two shootings on December 2 last year and January 3 in the Costa del Sol municipality, although no gunshot injuries were reported at the time.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the gunfire, including the alleged perpetrators.

According to police, the shootings stemmed from disagreements between the families over romantic relationships – with comparisons made to the feuding rivalry between the Montague and Capulet noble houses in Romeo and Juliet.

