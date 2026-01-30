30 Jan, 2026
30 Jan, 2026 @ 09:34
Fears grow for missing British man, 57, last seen on Costa del Sol

CONCERNS have been raised for a British man who has disappeared in the Costa del Sol region.

Kevin Walsh, 57, was reported missing after friends claim they had not seen or heard from him since January 26.

The British-Irish expat was last seen in Estepona, according to a Facebook post about the disappearance.

Those close to him say he was most likely wearing grey sweatpants and a hat.

Kevin is 1.9 metres and 90kg, bald, and with a ‘solid build.’ He has blue eyes and drives a silver-grey Citroen Saxo with the license plate B-9896-BU.

If you know anything about Kevin’s whereabouts or believe you’ve seen him or his vehicle, contact Sarah Anna at +34 644 52 79 95.

Karissa is a US expat from Florida who joins The Olive Press after moving abroad in 2019 to study international journalism in Stockholm. With over four years of professional writing experience across editorial, travel, legal, and comedy, she’s drawn to stories that matter — and the adventures that come with them. Now based in Nueva Andalucía, she covers Costa del Sol and wider Andalucía region. Reach her at karissa@theolivepress.es

How a shoot-out in the marshes of Spain's cocaine superhighway led crack investigators to track down two narco hitmen living lives of luxury on the Costa del Sol

How a shoot-out in the marshes of Spain's cocaine superhighway led crack investigators to track down two narco hitmen living lives of luxury on the Costa del Sol

