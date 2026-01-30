CONCERNS have been raised for a British man who has disappeared in the Costa del Sol region.

Kevin Walsh, 57, was reported missing after friends claim they had not seen or heard from him since January 26.

The British-Irish expat was last seen in Estepona, according to a Facebook post about the disappearance.

Those close to him say he was most likely wearing grey sweatpants and a hat.

Kevin is 1.9 metres and 90kg, bald, and with a ‘solid build.’ He has blue eyes and drives a silver-grey Citroen Saxo with the license plate B-9896-BU.

If you know anything about Kevin’s whereabouts or believe you’ve seen him or his vehicle, contact Sarah Anna at +34 644 52 79 95.

