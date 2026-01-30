IT’S become a household name in southern Spain for expats, tourists and celebrities alike.

Now entertainment juggernaut La Sala – the prime spot for a legion of Premiership footballers, celebrities and captains of industry – has reached its 15th birthday.

The flagship restaurant in Puerto Banus celebrated in classic style with a huge anniversary bash this week.

Since its inauguration in 2010, the hospitality giant has gone from strength to strength, with everyone from England captain Harry Kane to TV chef Jamie Oliver and boxer Anthony Joshua to business tycoon Alan Sugar celebrating nights out at the venue.

Harry Kane at La Sala

With three venues today, La Sala by the Sea, OAK Firehouse and La Sala restaurant itself, it is easily one of Marbella’s leading businesses.

And it is not just entertaining A-listers in search of top gastronomy, music and atmosphere. La Sala successfully expanded into the property business in 2024, launching an exclusive real estate agency.

At the bash this week, guests were welcomed by fire dancers and a glass of cava as the celebrations got underway.

There was plenty of entertainment to choose from with more mesmerising performances from live singer Zoe Louise and the five-piece band Wall St Band.

Hundreds of Marbella locals and expats mingled with footballers and businesspeople, including Olive Press columnist Charlie Mullins, Europe’s richest plumber.

“It’s been a fun evening and it’s one of those venues that just keeps going and going,” he said.

“We come here a lot, at least once a month, if not more.”

La Sala group managing director Wayne Elliot, explained what the milestone meant to the team, as it cemented itself as the ‘iconic venue in the Marbella scene’.

“Tonight is about celebrating all our colleagues, business partners and everyone who works at La Sala,” he said.

Complementing a free-flowing bar was a phenomenal food spread, featuring an array of La Sala’s signature offerings including prawn tempura and spring rolls.

The cheese table was another crowd-pleaser, showcasing some of the finest Spanish cheeses.

The celebrations were a fitting tribute to one of Marbella’s most successful hospitality groups.

