Film star Susan Sarandon to receive special international honour at Spain’s Oscars

AMERICAN actress Susan Sarandon will receive an International Goya at Spain’s equivalent of the Oscars to be held next month.

She follows in the footsteps of Cate Blanchett, Juliette Binoche, Sigourney Weaver and Richard Gere as a recipient of the honour which was introduced in 2022.

The International Goya Award was created to recognise figures who contribute to cinema as an art form that connects cultures and audiences around the world.

READ MORE:

SARANDON AT PARIS FASHION WEEK, JULY 2025(Cordon Press image)

The Spanish Film Academy praised Sarandon, 79, for her ‘extraordinary’ career and ‘brave political and social commitment’.

She will be honoured at the 40th Goya awards in Barcelona on February 28 for representing ‘the perfect combination of talent and professional success, glamour, and social and political commitment’, the Academy said in a statement.

It referred to her career including ‘unquestionable masterpieces, iconic films that have entered popular culture, and cult gems’, listing ‘The Witches of Eastwick’, ‘The Client’ and ‘Atlantic City’ among her ‘legendary titles’.

The Academy also highlighted Sarandon’s ‘versatility, her voice in numerous causes and her taste for risk and experimental cinema’, such as her role in the classic ‘Thelma and Louise’.

Sarandon won the 1996 Best Actress Oscar for ‘Dead Man Walking’, where she played a nun who supports a man sentenced to death.

The Academy also called her a ‘staunch defender of human rights’.

Sarandon was a vocal critic of what she called ‘genocide’ in Gaza and waded into debates about free speech and the death penalty in the United States.

Click here to read more Entertainment News from The Olive Press.