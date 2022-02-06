CATE Blanchett will receive the first-ever International Goya Award at the Spanish film awards gala on February 12 .

The Australian actress will collect her award in person at the ceremony in Valencia.

The Spanish Film Academy has created this brand new recognition for ‘personalities who contribute to cinema as an art that unites cultures and spectators from all over the world’.

Blanchett, 52, at the 77th Golden Globe Awards (Image: Cordon Press)

The 52-year-old double Oscar winner was chosen as ‘an extraordinary figure’ and ‘an actor who has played unforgettable characters that are already part of our memory and our present’ said academy in a statement announcing the award.

“With two Oscars, three Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, she is one of the most sought-after talents in the industry and respected and loved by film lovers all over the world”, it said.

Cate Blanchett and Pedro Almodovar (Image: Cordon Press )

Last month it was revealed that Blanchett will produce and star in Pedro Almodovar’s first feature in English, an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s best-known book, A Manual for Cleaning Women.

“I’ve wanted to work with Pedro for a long time, to enjoy his passion”, the actor recently told El Pais.

