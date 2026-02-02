A GANG behind a string of high-value home burglaries has been jailed after selling thousands of euros’ worth of stolen goods through a Malaga jewellery business.

The Malaga Provincial Court convicted five people for their role in up to 16 break-ins carried out across Costa del Sol between February and December 2020.

Targeting occupied homes in Torrox, Nerja, Mijas, and Marbella, two of the defendants carried out the burglaries directly – forcing doors and windows or climbing into homes – while two accomplices, still at large, assisted.

The suspects not yet apprehended are meant to face separate proceedings.

The stolen jewellery and valuables were passed to a third party who knowingly sold the items on the market, fencing the loot in a jewellery shop in Malaga.

Police seized watches, rings, earrings, pins and cash during searches linked to the investigation.

One burglary at a home in Mijas resulted in losses of around €186,000, while another in Torrox saw items worth more than €25,000 stolen.

Two defendants, found guilty of membership in a criminal organisation and burglary, were sentenced to four years in prison.

Three others received prison terms of between 15 and 20 months for receptación (receiving stolen goods). The time was reduced due to delays, with their sentencing suspended for two years.

All defendants were ordered to compensate the victims, with the ruling issued following a plea agreement.

Despite the occurrence of cases like these, home burglaries are now falling across Malaga, according to the latest official figures.

The Ministry of the Interior published a report that outlines robberies in homes dropped by 22.5% across the Malaga province between January and September 2025.

The numbers fell from 2,466 cases in 2024 to 1,912 in 2025. In Malaga city, incidents fell by 18.7% from 507 to 412.

As The Olive Press previously reported, overall crime in Malaga city remained stable, while burglaries fell by more than 20%.

Across the province, crime rose just 1.3%, with declines in both theft and drug trafficking.

