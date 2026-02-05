Search intensifies in Malaga for woman who ‘jumped into a river to rescue her dog and was swept away by flash floods’ caused by Storm Leonardo

OVER 30 Guardia Civil officers are continuing their search on Thursday for a woman who fell into a Malaga area river trying to save her dog.

The incident happened late on Wednesday afternoon in the Sayalonga municipality.

The Emergency 112 Andalucia call centre were notified at around 7pm by a woman that her partner had fallen into the river.

READ MORE:

SEARCH CONTINUES

Mountain rescue specialists and Guardia divers are taking part in the rescue operation along with Policia Local officers, firefighters, and Civil Protection volunteers.

Municipal sources said the terrain had worsened due to the impact of Storm Leonardo.

The two women went for a walk with their dogs when one of the pets fell into the Turvilla river.

One of the couple- aged around 40- went into water to save the animal and though she successful, she was then swept away by the strong current.

The SUR newspaper has named her as Carolina- a yoga instructor- who has lived with her partner in Sayalonga for around a decade.

Sayalonga, with around 1,600 residents, is located in the eastern Axarquia region of Malaga, where Storm Leonardo has caused severe problems.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.