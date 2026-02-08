A BENEFIT show hosted by a famous flamenco star raised funds for a local homeless charity in Granada.

Singer Estrella Morente headlined a near sell-out charity concert in late January, bringing together music and solidarity in one of the city’s standout cultural events of the season.

The concert, titled Estrella Morente y Amigos, was held at the Auditorio Manuel de Falla and raised funds for the Calor y Café Foundation, a Granada-based organisation that supports people experiencing homelessness.

Organised in just six days, the event drew a strong public response, with tickets selling rapidly.

Artists from across Spain, including Madrid, Extremadura, La Mancha and Barcelona, joined Morente on stage, reflecting broad support within the artistic community for the cause.

Calor y Café, founded in the early 1990s, provides food, assistance and companionship to people living in vulnerable situations in Granada, supporting around 200 individuals on a daily basis.

The evening opened with a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the tragic events that occurred the previous day in Adamuz, Córdoba.

Estrella’s brother Kiki Morente singing into a mic at the charity concert.

Morente performed alongside her regular ensemble and a number of guest artists.

Her brother, fellow flamenco singer Kiki Morente, also took part in the concert, while their mother, Aurora Carbonell, attended from the audience.

The programme blended flamenco music with poetry and cross-genre collaborations.

A tribute was also paid to Juan Ramón Ferreira, Granada’s councillor for Tourism and Culture, who died on December 31, with the audience offering prolonged applause in his memory.

Estrella and friends singing alongside each other on stage in Granada.

The concert highlighted Granada’s strong connection between cultural expression and civic solidarity, with music used as a platform to support those most in need.

Estrella has upcoming shows across Spain from mid-February spanning across Barcelona, San Sebastian, and Sevilla.



