This Costa Tropical seaside town is set to launch a €900k underwater sculpture park for diving enthusiasts – here’s what you need to know

A COSTA Tropical seaside town is splashing nearly €1million on a dramatic underwater park – transforming its seabed into a submerged world of ancient sculptures.

Almuñecar, south of Granada, is set to unveil the submerged attraction by spring 2026.

The €900,000 project, called Parque Azul de Vida Submarina, will place dozens of sculptures on the seabed just off the town’s coast.

The park will include 140 underwater structures, installed at depths of 15 to 25 metres.

The sculptures are inspired by Almuñecar’s long history, with designs based on Phoenician, Roman and Islamic heritage.

The site is aimed mainly at divers and is expected to become a new attraction in the area.

Local authorities say the project is meant to strengthen tourism outside the traditional summer season.

Diving tourism usually attracts visitors year-round, which could help local businesses such as dive schools, hotels and restaurants.

The underwater park also has an environmental goal. According to the town hall, the structures will act as artificial reefs, offering shelter for fish and other marine species.

Officials say this could help improve marine biodiversity along this part of the coast.

The project is funded through Next Generation EU funds and is part of Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which supports sustainable tourism and climate-focused initiatives.

Almuñecar’s council says all structures should be in place before the second quarter of 2026.

