EUROPE’s largest green hydrogen plant is planned for construction in Andalucia.

Spanish energy giant Moeve has approved the first phase of a project dubbed the Andalucian Green Hydrogen Valley, according to the Financial Times.

The project, requiring a total investment of €3 billion, will involve the construction of two green hydrogen production facilities in Palos de la Frontera (Huelva) and San Roque (Campo de Gibraltar).

Moeve announced that they had secured a connection to the Spanish national grid, a major milestone for the development, and aim to start construction in 2029.

READ MORE: Elon Musk claims ‘emptied Spain’ could generate enough solar power to supply all of Europe – but politics and investment are holding it back

The first phase of the project will see over €1 billion invested – including €300?million from the EU – to build an electrolyser (a device that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen) and new solar and wind farms to power it.

If completed, the project could generate enough energy to power 1.5?million homes, though most of it will be used for industrial purposes.

It would also overtake Sweden’s Sterga project which is currently constructing a steel plant powered by green hydrogen, and become the largest in Europe.

Moeve also highlight that the project will create over 10,000 jobs, mainly in Andalucia.

Green hydrogen is a zero-emission fuel made from splitting water into hydrogen, using vast amounts of wind and solar power.

READ MORE: Spain paves way for 310 square-km offshore wind farm as close as 25km from the Costa del Sol shore

It can help polluting industries like shipping, aviation and steel go green by providing an alternative to petrol and gas.

The Financial Times reports that Moeve believe Andalucia’s sunny climes and windy coasts make it one of the few European regions able to produce green hydrogen cost-effectively.

The EU considers green hydrogen as a key tool to help decarbonise heavy industries and transport.

It aims to produce 10?million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and import a further 10 million tonnes.

For its part, Spain aims to produce 2.5 million tonnes by 2030.

Andalucia’s new project could produce 300,000? tonnes of green hydrogen a year, supporting both Spain and the EU in meeting their ambitious renewable energy goals.

Click here to read more Green News from The Olive Press.