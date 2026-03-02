Amazon announces new €18 billion investment in Spain- creating 30,000 jobs

AMAZON is to invest an extra €18 billion in Spain to expand its data centres and boost AI innovation.

It means the tech giant’s total investment in the country will be €33.7 billion.

The company announced the news on Monday after Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, met David Zapolsky, Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Zapolsky said the investment would support up to 30,000 jobs until 2035.

“As Amazon marks 15 years in Spain, this new infrastructure investment reinforces our long-term commitment and will be pivotal for the country’s digital and economic future,” said Zapolsky.

“Our investment will create meaningful opportunities for Spanish citizens, including high-skilled jobs and community initiatives, while advancing water stewardship and promoting carbon-free energy projects.”

“This is a long-term bet on Spain, and we’re proud to make it, ” he concluded.

Spain’s Digital Transformation Minister, Oscar Lopez, said the work of the government was ‘key’ to making the new Amazon commitment possible.

Last year, Amazon announced that its cloud computing unit AWS would invest €15.7 billion in data centres in Spain’s north-eastern Aragon region.

That would support the creation of an estimated average of 17,500 jobs per year at local companies through to 2033.

AWS makes cloud and AI capabilities available to public institutions across Aragón and Spain, including universities, vocational training centres, and research institutes, empowering the next generation of researchers, educators, and innovators.

