23 Mar, 2026
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23 Mar, 2026 @ 19:42
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2 mins read

Reigning in Spain – Sun shone as Jamie Donaldson pipped fellow Ryder Cup legends Thomas Bjorn and Miguel Angel Jimenez to win the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament

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Jamie Donaldson wins the Staysure Marbella Legends 2026.

AFTER two months of rain, Jamie Donaldson took advantage of perfect conditions to snare the first tournament of the 2026 Legends tour.

The celebrated pro dramatically birdied the final hole to win the Staysure Marbella Legends after a scintillating final-round 64 at Aloha Golf Club. 

A back-nine of just 30 shots saw the 2014 Ryder Cup player edge out another member of Paul McGinley’s victorious European team, Stephen Gallacher, by a single shot after the Scot’s superb 65.

Overnight leaders, Thomas Bjørn and home favourite Miguel Ángel Jiménez, finished third and fourth, respectively, after being unable to keep up with the leading duo.

It was on the 18th fairway tied at 12 under with Gallacher that Donaldson produced his shot of the tournament. The 5-iron from 205 yards landing just three feet from the cup.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Donaldson, who has made an impressive start to his Staysure Legends career. “I played great and I had to, given that Stevie shot an amazing round as well. The shot on 18th was a tricky one – you’ve got to take a club that’s only just going to make it to the hole if you hit it perfectly, which luckily I did.”

READ MORE: Lining up the legends – the world’s golfing stars are descending on Spain three times this year

Gallagher was also delighted with his play and praised the immaculate conditions of the Aloha golf course.

“The course has been amazing, to be honest. The greens are phenomenal. With the bad weather we’ve had, the course is fantastic,” he said.

The tournament was played over four days in front of huge crowds over the weekend – all waiting for a glimpse of their heroes including Colin Montgomery, Michael Campbell and José María Olazábal.

In the end, it was another Spaniard who gave the home fans something to cheer about. 

Playing the par-three 8th hole, Miguel Angel Martin saw his 5-hybrid drop for an unlikely ace from 197 yards… to set the tone for a memorable day of low scoring.

The tournament was the first event of a global schedule for the Staysure Legends Tour in 2026, with 18 tournaments (and more to be announced), three Majors and more than €20million prize money to play for. 

The tournament featured a host of big names also including Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn and Major champion Paul Lawrie.

The Staysure Legends Tour moves on to the Caribbean for the Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam from April 25.

READ MORE: Between Gibraltar and the Costa del Sol, Alcaidesa’s five star hotels and award-winning golf course make it more attractive than ever  

How to join the Legends

Called the ‘Legends Experience’, for just €8,000 you will rub shoulders with the pros, pick up tips, and get treated as a professional with access to all the training facilities and exclusive functions. Play the game of your life and you might make the cut and, who knows, you could make the podium at the prize-giving ceremony at the end of the tournament.

Alternatively you can pay €2000 and join a pro-am team, which still offers a chance to play with some of the pros.

And if you are really into it and have some time to kill you could join the Legends Club and play all 8 tournaments, including Barbados, Scotland and Greece, where the Legends Experience is taking place. That includes 5-star hotels, private Q&As with the legends and even special clinics.

The Legends Tour has been going since the Mid 1980s and was previously the Seniors Tour.

It takes place two more stops in Spain this year at Fontanells, in Girona, Catalunya, in September and La Manga, in Murcia, in November.

For more information visit www.legendstour.com.

Click here to read more Sport News from The Olive Press.

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Jon Clarke is a Londoner who worked at the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday as an investigative journalist before moving to Spain in 2003 where he helped set up the Olive Press.

After studying Geography at Manchester University he fell in love with Spain during a two-year stint teaching English in Madrid.

On returning to London, he studied journalism and landed his first job at the weekly Informer newspaper in Teddington, covering hundreds of stories in areas including Hounslow, Richmond and Harrow.

This led on to work at the Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Mirror, Standard and even the Sun, before he landed his first full time job at the Daily Mail.

After a year on the Newsdesk he worked as a Showbiz correspondent covering mostly music, including the rise of the Spice Girls, the rivalry between Oasis and Blur and interviewed many famous musicians such as Joe Strummer and Ray Manzarak, as well as Peter Gabriel and Bjorn from Abba on his own private island.

After a year as the News Editor at the UK’s largest-selling magazine Now, he returned to work as an investigative journalist in Features at the Mail on Sunday.

As well as tracking down Jimi Hendrix’ sole living heir in Sweden, while there he also helped lead the initial investigation into Prince Andrew’s seedy links to Jeffrey Epstein during three trips to America.

He had dozens of exclusive stories, while his travel writing took him to Jamaica, Brazil and Belarus.

He is the author of three books; Costa Killer, Dining Secrets of Andalucia and My Search for Madeleine.

Contact jon@theolivepress.es

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