AFTER two months of rain, Jamie Donaldson took advantage of perfect conditions to snare the first tournament of the 2026 Legends tour.

The celebrated pro dramatically birdied the final hole to win the Staysure Marbella Legends after a scintillating final-round 64 at Aloha Golf Club.

A back-nine of just 30 shots saw the 2014 Ryder Cup player edge out another member of Paul McGinley’s victorious European team, Stephen Gallacher, by a single shot after the Scot’s superb 65.

Overnight leaders, Thomas Bjørn and home favourite Miguel Ángel Jiménez, finished third and fourth, respectively, after being unable to keep up with the leading duo.

It was on the 18th fairway tied at 12 under with Gallacher that Donaldson produced his shot of the tournament. The 5-iron from 205 yards landing just three feet from the cup.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Donaldson, who has made an impressive start to his Staysure Legends career. “I played great and I had to, given that Stevie shot an amazing round as well. The shot on 18th was a tricky one – you’ve got to take a club that’s only just going to make it to the hole if you hit it perfectly, which luckily I did.”

READ MORE: Lining up the legends – the world’s golfing stars are descending on Spain three times this year

Gallagher was also delighted with his play and praised the immaculate conditions of the Aloha golf course.

“The course has been amazing, to be honest. The greens are phenomenal. With the bad weather we’ve had, the course is fantastic,” he said.

The tournament was played over four days in front of huge crowds over the weekend – all waiting for a glimpse of their heroes including Colin Montgomery, Michael Campbell and José María Olazábal.

In the end, it was another Spaniard who gave the home fans something to cheer about.

Playing the par-three 8th hole, Miguel Angel Martin saw his 5-hybrid drop for an unlikely ace from 197 yards… to set the tone for a memorable day of low scoring.

The tournament was the first event of a global schedule for the Staysure Legends Tour in 2026, with 18 tournaments (and more to be announced), three Majors and more than €20million prize money to play for.

The tournament featured a host of big names also including Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn and Major champion Paul Lawrie.

The Staysure Legends Tour moves on to the Caribbean for the Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam from April 25.

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How to join the Legends

Called the ‘Legends Experience’, for just €8,000 you will rub shoulders with the pros, pick up tips, and get treated as a professional with access to all the training facilities and exclusive functions. Play the game of your life and you might make the cut and, who knows, you could make the podium at the prize-giving ceremony at the end of the tournament.

Alternatively you can pay €2000 and join a pro-am team, which still offers a chance to play with some of the pros.

And if you are really into it and have some time to kill you could join the Legends Club and play all 8 tournaments, including Barbados, Scotland and Greece, where the Legends Experience is taking place. That includes 5-star hotels, private Q&As with the legends and even special clinics.

The Legends Tour has been going since the Mid 1980s and was previously the Seniors Tour.

It takes place two more stops in Spain this year at Fontanells, in Girona, Catalunya, in September and La Manga, in Murcia, in November.

For more information visit www.legendstour.com.

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