WATCH: Trailer for second season of Stranger Things featuring Marbella-born Millie Bobby Brown

The new season will be available on streaming service Netflix

A NEW trailer for season two of the critically acclaimed Stranger Things has been released.

The first season saw a group of boys in 1980s Indiana attempt to save their friend from a dark underworld with the help of a girl, ‘Eleven’- played by Brown – who has special kinetic abilities.

The 12-year-old British star, who was born in Marbella, was nominated alongside her cast for Best Drama Series for Stranger Things at this year’s Golden Globes.

The new season will be available on streaming service Netflix from October 27.