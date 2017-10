Madrid acting ‘against liberty, democracy and civil rights’, says party

MES Por Mallorca will boycott the €2.6 billion Christmas ‘El Gordo’ lottery in protest at the Spanish government’s stance on Catalunya.

The eco-nationalist political party, led by Biel Barcelo, described Madrid’s triggering of Article 155 as ‘a state coup’ and will halt sales of lottery tickets this year.

Madrid was acting ‘against liberty, democracy and civil rights’, a spokesperson said.

Mes, like most Spanish political parties, normally sells tickets to members and supporters.