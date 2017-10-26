Andalucian reservoir levels have SHARPLY decreased since last year

New statistics reveal reservoir stocks have decreased from 48% to 36% since this time last year.

ANDALUCIAN reservoir levels are 13% lower than last year.

New data released by the Ministry of Environment shows that this time last year the reserves were at 48% and now they are only 36%.

Córdoba has bore the brunt of an unusually hot summer and its reservoirs are the lowest in the region at 28%.

The Guadalquivir river basin – the life blood of Andalucia is at 31% of total capacity.

The river which runs through Seville has meant that the city has had the least change to the annual average with recorded levels of 48%.

Even the best stocked basin in Andalucia – the swamps of Huelva – have decreased considerably.