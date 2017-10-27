Holidaymakers flee Palma de Mallorca hotel fire as firefighters battle rooftop blaze

No reports of injuries as thick column of smoke rises over Hotel Costa Azul

HOLIDAYMAKERS have been forced to flee a Mallorca hotel fire.

Dozens of tourists and staff scrambled from Palma’s Hotel Costa Azul on the Paseo de Maritimo as a blaze broke out on the roof around 5pm.

A column of thick smoke could be seen rising from the roof as firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries with police confirming a kitchen extractor fan caused the fire.

“We were at the pool sunbathing and we saw some white smoke from the top,” Swedish tourist Erika Winterskov told the Olive Press.

“There was no alarm at first then we went inside and it went off. There was no panic. We’ve been standing out here for about 20 minutes.”

Guests and hotel staff milled around outside the building and waited in an adjacent café once the building was evacuated.

A Local Police spokesperson posted on Facebook: “The fire has been caused by a smoke extractor fan tube in the kitchen.

“It was necessary to evacuate the hotel for security reasons.”

Two fire engines arrived at the hotel, with one leaving after the blaze was under control.

One firefighter told the Olive Press the fire may have been started in a hotel kitchen.

“Fire in the Hotel Costa Azul. We are working there at the minute,” the Palma Fire Service tweeted when news of the fire broke.