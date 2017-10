Guide dressed in all-black robes to take visitors around graves

SPOOKY torch-lit night tours are being held in Palma Cemetery.

A guide dressed in all-black robes – the actress Laura Dalmau – will take guests around the graveyard by candle light.

The guided walks, to be held in Spanish, will take place on October 27 and 28 at 10.30pm.

Sculptures by famous artists like Miquel Arcas and Tomás Villa will be on the itinerary.

A spot where Republican prisoners were executed during the Civil War will also be visited.