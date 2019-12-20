ANOTHER Costa del Sol school has been slammed over the ‘disgusting’ meals it serves up to pupils.

‘Rotten tomatoes, dirty glasses and mouldy green bread’ have been reported at the colegio in Torremolinos.

It comes just days after allegations that an Estepona school was dishing up rice containing bones and maggot-infested food.

DISGUSTING: A ‘salmon dish’ at the school in Estepona

CEIP Mar Argentea de Torremolinos is the latest school to face food complaints, which also include, ‘frozen bread and worms in the lettuce’.

The school has been slammed with 300 signatures from furious parents demanding that catering company Perea Rojas be changed.

“The signatures were presented in July and at the beginning of term we met again but we still have no answer,” said one parent, known as Isabel.

PROBE: An inspection of school dinners in Torremolinos

Another mother, Araceli Rivera, said her 10-year-year-old son often returned home from school ‘hungry’, as he couldn’t eat the fruit ‘because it was rotten’.

Another worried mum, known as Anabel, even paid a visit to the school canteen, where she tasted the food and was shocked to see the dirty glasses her kids were forced to drink from.

She said: “I told my children not to drink any more water from there, and that they should take the bottles from home.

UNDER FIRE: The CEIP Mar Argentea de Torremolinos

“I ate the same as my children that day, noodle casserole with broth, but they forgot to peel the potatoes.

“Then other children called me to see what was next to the potato omelette: a rotten tomato with mould.”

The school in Torremolinos did not respond for requests for comment from local paper Malaga Hoy.