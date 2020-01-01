A BRITISH man has been charged with criminal damage after he trashed a €23.5 million Picasso painting.

Shakeel Massey, 20, from north London remains in custody for the attack on the Spanish artist’s Bust of a Woman (1944).

The piece of art is housed at London’s Tate Modern and the gallery has now removed it from public display.

It was reported to have been ripped although the venue has not revealed any details regarding its condition.

ATTACK: Picasso’s 1944 Bust of a Woman is believed to have been ripped at London’s Tate Modern

Malaga-born Pablo Picasso created the piece, which portrays his lover Dora Maar in Nazi-occupied Paris.

“The work of art is with our conservation team for expert assessment. Tate Modern remains open,” said a gallery spokesperson.

A Met Police statement said: “Detectives investigating an incident of criminal damage at the Tate Modern, Bankside, on Saturday, 28 December have charged a man.”

Massey is to attend a pre-trial hearing at Inner London Crown Court on January 30 after being denied bail.