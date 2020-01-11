THE ageing of fish, artificial intelligence in the kitchen and the challenges of allergies are three of the subjects to be tackled at Spain’s leading international food festival next week.

Now in its 18th year the culinary congress, Madrid Fusion, will also address the relationship between neuro-marketing and haute cuisine, as well as ethics and environmental responsibility.

READ MORE:

A stunning range of speakers have been lined up for the three-day event, which kicks off on January 13.

They include Cadiz’s Angel León and Marbella’s Dani Garcia, as well as Juanlu Fernandez, of Lu, in Jerez.

ON THE BILL: Dabiz Munoz

Madrid’s innovative three Michelin star whizkid David Munoz is being joined by Alicante’s Alberto Ferruz, from BonAmb, in Javea.

Flying in from abroad are legends such as Kojo Kimura, from Tokyo, as well as Ivan and Sergey Berezutsky, from Twins Garden, in Moscow, Rene Frank, from Berlin, Vicky Cheng, from Hong Kong, and Isabella Poti, from Italy.

Some of the highlights of the event include Joan Roca’s keynote address on sustainable cooking on the 13th.

The celebrated Catalan chef from el Celler de Can Roca will be joined by his brother Josep the following day looking at food intolerances and allergies.

One of the most interesting seminars is on fish ageing and features Australian Joshua Niland, from Saint Peter restaurant. He is joined by Dani Garcia from Marbella’s Lobito de Mar.

ALICANTE LEGEND: Alberto Ferruz of BonAmb

On the 15th the subject is revisited by Japanese chef Kimura, of Sushi Kimura.

Another fascinating session is described as a ‘world first’ looking at ‘Artificial Intelligence and cooking’.

The event features Munoz, from DiverXo, as well as Fernando Sáenz from DellaSera, alongside Juan Carlos Martínez and Carolina Martín from Spanish company I+DEA Siro Foods.

Two chefs from the Murcia region, David Lopez, from Local de Ensayo, and Maria Gomez of Magoga, will host a session called ‘The Truffle of the desert’.

Famous Russian chefs Artem & Alexei Grebenshchikov, of Bourgeois Bohemias, in St. Petersburg talk about their success on the 14th.

On the 15th a session, Malaga, Tradition and Michelin stars, features Diego Gallegos from Sollo, in Fuengirola, José Carlos García, from Malaga, and Juanjo Carmona, from El Lago, in Marbella.

Boca battle

A PAIR of Andalucian chefs are to do battle at Madrid Fusion – over who makes the best sarnie!

Irene Garrido, from Gastrobar KGB in Malaga, is joined by Angel Rodriguez, of Palo Cortao, in Sevilla, along with four other sandwich specialists from around the country.

The winner of the seventh Concurso de Bocadillos de Autor, on January 13, will scoop a cup and a cheque for €1,500.

The two runners up will get cheques for €300.

The event sponsored by bread brand Saint Honore Perlage, gives each contestant an hour to make the perfect gourmet bocadillo.

They can use any one of five different loaves from the firm, along with any ingredient.

Previous winners included Raquel Garcia from the Benahavis cookery school.

The first two winners of the coveted prize came from Valencia; Raul Lopez, of Casa L’Art, in Alicante, and Juan Casamayor, from Restaurante Moltto, in Valencia.