TWO men responsible for a dozen robberies at empty holiday homes near Cartagena have been arrested.
Guardia Civil officers have been tracking the pair, aged 23 and 45, since 2018, when a number of similar robberies started in Los Nietos.
The detainees ensured that all properties were out of sight from the general public, picking homes they knew to be empty, entering via upstairs terraces or balconies.
Police agents focused on the local area, as the crimes were all committed within close proximity of each other.
